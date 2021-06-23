This pink Daytona Beach Victorian is built for beach royalty

If Florida were to have a dominant architectural style, it would be faux-Tuscan McMansion. The cracker cottages of old are long gone and the low-slung ranches keep getting razed in the name of bigger boxes. As such, it's uncommon to see a definitive example of 19th century style in a place with as much turnover as our tourist towns (and even rarer to see someone adjust their vision for the landscape they're plopping down into).