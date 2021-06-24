NSNO contributes $1.5 million to public school summer learning

Erika Giraud/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Schools for New Orleans has committed $1.5 million across the NOLA school system to help fund summer learning.

The New Schools for New Orleans (NSNO) is aware that the pain and trauma caused by COVID-19 in our community made it difficult to concentrate in class. Some students may have struggled to learn while looking at a computer screen.

On the other hand, some were unable to attend or log on to school consistently. According to NOLA Public Schools, one in every three students misses more than ten school days.

Overall, this means that some of our children still have a lot of learning to do this year. However, their schools are prepared to assist, and NSNO is there to support them.

Their Summer 2021 Learning Accelerator Fund provides schools with $15,000 – $30,000 for academic instruction, enrichment activities such as arts and sports, and student supports like counselors, home check-ins, and attendance follow-up.

NSNO funded every school that applied, which is 85% of the system's schools.

They have roughly tripled the number of students they usually teach during the summer. Summer programs at 72 schools educate approximately 30% of our public school students. From these programs, our children not only receive essential academics and enrichment opportunities, but they also have time to enjoy snowball parties and play outside.

Summer school also provides many students with the opportunity to connect with one another, their teachers, counselors, nurses, and their school communities.

Students at Warren Easton, for example, will have access to two on-site social workers as well as a school-based health clinic. They are learning, playing, and growing in preparation for a successful school year ahead.

