It seems like every year, there are a handful of players on every team that surprise you. Incidentally, these could be guys that are filling the shoes of an injured centerpiece to your team. That can be a daunting line of thought for any player. Sometimes, a player will surrender to these misleading thoughts and fold under the pressure, causing his numbers to sink deeper in the books, and his mind to sink deeper in doubt. Other times, he will rise to the occasion and turn in great performance after great performance, if only given the chance. One such case is that of Texas Rangers closer Ian Kennedy, who is keeping that spot warm for Jose Leclerc. Leclerc is recovering from Tommy John surgery and won’t return until 2022. Meanwhile, here’s a look at Ian Kennedy’s success.