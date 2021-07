George Eustice and Kermit the frog both know that it’s not easy being green but at least the Muppet didn’t have to deal with Brexit. The Environment Secretary is caught in the middle of many of the most difficult decisions thrown up by the UK’s departure from the EU. How can the Government protect farmers in this country while opening up to new trade partners, especially those with lower animal welfare standards and consumer protections? What should replace the EU’s agricultural subsidies, how should the new rules be policed and should farmers mostly be paid to improve wildlife habitat or cut carbon emissions?