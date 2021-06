Prince Harry has been in the U.K. for approximately three days and it seems he might already have gotten a visit from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. ICYMI: The Duke of Sussex was spotted at Heathrow Airport on Friday ahead of Princess Diana’s statue unveiling. Harry, who is traveling without Meghan Markle and his two kids, is reportedly staying at Frogmore Cottage (his former U.K. home) with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, while he quarantines. (Per Hello!, under COVID restrictions, he is required to self-isolate for five days until he is able to do a ‘test to release.’)