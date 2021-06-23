Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears asks a judge to end her conservatorship

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe said she ‘deserves to have a life’ uncontrolled by others and that the arrangement was ‘doing more harm than good’. Britney Spears has asked a judge to end her conservatorship and said the court-ordered legal arrangement controlling her life is “doing me way more harm than good”. The pop...

www.shropshirestar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Whether or Not She'll Perform Again

Ahead of her June 23 conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears is speaking out about whether or not she'll ever grace the stage again. Several days ago, Britney Spears shared a video on Instagram answering questions that her fans and followers have been asking, including revealing her favorite business trip and shoe size. She also addressed whether she will ever perform live again in light of her several-years-long hiatus from performing.
Celebritiesbluzz.org

Christina Aguilera Pens Open Letter Supporting Britney Spears

Christina Aguilera posted an open letter on social media tonight offering some words of support for Britney Spears. Aguilera’s note addresses Britney’s recent hearing where she alleged that a court-ordered conservatorship allowed her father to control her finances, make decisions about her body and birth control, and more. “These past...
Celebritiesthefirsttv.com

Free Britney Spears!

Pop star Britney Spears is in a fight for her life…literally. First TV contributor Morgan Zegers joins Buck to shed some light on her efforts to fight against the legal conservatorship that’s taken over her life.
Relationshipsatchisonglobenow.com

Britney Spears' boyfriend wants marriage and kids

Britney Spears’ boyfriend is “ready for marriage and kids” with the singer. The 39-year-old singer - who has 15-year-old Sean Preston and 14-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - recently said in court during her conservatorship hearing that she wants to tie the knot and have more children, and it has now been claimed that her boyfriend Sam Asghari is also on board with the idea.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears Returns to Instagram After Shocking Court Hearing: ‘I Apologize for Pretending Like I’ve Been OK’

More to share. Britney Spears returned to Instagram after noting that her social media presence isn’t what it seems. “I just want to tell you guys a little secret 🤫 … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!” the “Toxic” singer, 39, began her lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, June 24. “That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how s—tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie unrecognizable

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle! In pictures obtained by Fox News since the explosive testimony, Jamie, 68, was seen recently pumping gas and purchasing a pair of drinks. For the outing, Jamie wore a grey t-shirt supporting the company Wiseco Pistons. He also donned sunglasses, a grey...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Looks Unrecognizable In 1st Photos Taken Of 90’s Heartthrob In Years

‘Home Improvement’ alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas has been spotted for the first time in years. The former child star, who is now 39, was seen walking his dogs. Home Improvement alum Jonathan Taylor Thomas, 39, looked practically unrecognizable when he was seen walking his dogs in his first public sighting in almost a decade. The former child star, who rose to fame in the 90s, was seen vaping while taking his two pups for a walk in Hollywood on June 29 — see all the pics here. Jonathan cut a casual figure in a pair of jeans, a grey hoodie, and a blue baseball cap. He also donned a pair of sunglasses and wore a black protective face mask under his chin.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lil' Kim's BF Mr. Papers Warns 50 Cent After He Clowns Her Looks

Mr. Papers has always been pretty protective over Lil' Kim, the mother of his daughter. The two have had a rocky relationship for years but they seem to be close again, perhaps even trying for Baby No. 2 in the near future. On Wednesday, Mr. Papers defended the love of his life from troll comments made by 50 Cent on his public Instagram page, clowning Kim's look during a recent performance.