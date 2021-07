The village of Stamford will soon break ground on a new swimming pool. According to Stamford Mayor Robert Schneider, the current pool has reached the end of its life. "The concrete is deteriorating, maintenance had become a nightmare. It was losing 5,000 to 6,000 gallons of water per day. We had a hard time getting the pool opened for this season. It's barely held together at this point. It is time to be replaced."