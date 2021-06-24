Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs 2021: Trae Young drops playoff career-high 48 points, helps Hawks stun Bucks in Game 1

By Yash Matange
Sporting News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fifth-seeded Hawks didn't have home-court advantage all through the playoffs but they seem to have made it a habit to win Game 1s. They did it against the Knicks, they did it against the top-seeded 76ers and once again, against the Bucks. Trae Young led from the front as...

www.sportingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Atlhawks#Greek#Bucks#The Brooklyn Nets#Tnt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAstateofpress.com

Trae Young, Hawks make wild comeback to stun the Sixers in Game 5

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks made an incredible comeback and stunned the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Young went for a game-high and a playoff career-high 39 points to help the Hawks come back from 26 down (44-70) and earn the 109-106 victory. With...
NBAnewsbrig.com

76ers are ‘lying’ and here’s the favorite to trade for Ben Simmons

Stephen A. Smith is calling the 76ers’ bluff. Just one day after ESPN reported the Sixers are committed to keeping Ben Simmons as “a central piece of their franchise,” the “First Take” host claimed the point guard could be as good as gone in Philadelphia — for the right price.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Trae Young among the most clutch players in playoffs

The All-NBA honors were announced last night, and Trae Young wasn’t a member of any three of the teams. He finished 11th among guards in the vote despite finishing the regular season third in the league among guards in assists and 10th among guards in scoring — totaling as many or more wins as four of the players who finished ahead of him. The narrative that Young couldn’t play winning basketball has been nixed now that the Hawks and 76ers are tied 2-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Atlanta has largely ridden Young during the course of the playoffs, especially in late-game situations.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Bucks vs. Hawks playoff preview: Milwaukee’s defense on Trae Young, bench production among biggest storylines

After advancing through the first two rounds of postseason play, the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks are set to meet in the Eastern Conference finals. The winner of the best-of-seven series between the teams will advance to the NBA Finals — a place that neither team has been in quite some time. Milwaukee’s last conference title came back in 1974, while the Hawks have never advanced to the Finals since moving to Atlanta in 1968. The Hawks last won a title in 1958 when they were located in St. Louis. The Bucks are searching for their first title since 1971 when they were led by Hall-of-Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
NBAlatestnewspost.com

NBA playoff picks, betting odds: Expect high-scoring Game 1 between Bucks, Hawks in Eastern Conference finals

The Phoenix Suns got a full week off after beating the Denver Nuggets in the second round. They swept Denver in four games, but the other Western Conference series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz went six. The Suns had been idle for so long that the NBA forced the Clippers to play only 36 hours after finishing off the Jazz. The Clippers have now played 11 games in the past 21 days. Meanwhile, both second-round Eastern Conference series went the full seven games, so the Suns managed to build a 2-0 lead before the Bucks and Hawks even began their Eastern Conference finals series.