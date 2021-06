The appointment of George Osborne as chair of trustees at the British Museum is a startling jolt. The taint is so obvious, the associations so indelible: can it really have come to this? You do not have to recall the former chancellor’s austerity measures with horror to be dismayed; nor even his notorious cuts to the museum sector, pertinent as one certainly hopes they were during the selection process. Osborne was a career politician, after all. But the flagrant opportunism, the conspicuous needling, sneering and condescension made him unpopular even among members of his own party.