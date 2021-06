Oppo is bringing its latest phones from the Reno series to India. The devices that are set to be launched are the Oppo Reno6 5G and the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G. In case you missed it, the phones made their debut about a month ago in China. A teaser page for the devices has appeared on Flipkart, which says that the Oppo Reno6 5G and the Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G are coming soon, though it does not mention a launch date.