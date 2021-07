When thinking about the health of farmworkers over time, it’s easy to imagine the ordeal of bygone eras: calloused hands, scorched skin and dust-streaked brows may come to mind. And rightly so – since the invasion of William the Conqueror in 1066, the feudal system has left a long-lasting legacy of subjugation and enslavement in agriculture. In these systems, with exceptions, the health and safety of workers is largely considered a means to an end, a way to ensure that production can continue unencumbered by the death or serious injury of workers. What this means in reality is a life of bare subsistence and exploitation, where productivity is favoured over sustainability, and labour is exchanged for just enough money, food and rest to survive.