Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Early agreement reached in dispute over Suez Canal ship

Shropshire Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ever Given ran aground in March, blocking the crucial waterway for six days. The owners and insurers of the giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week earlier this year have reached an agreement in principle over their dispute with canal authorities, representatives from both sides have said.

www.shropshirestar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ships#Foreign Currency#The Suez Canal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Egypt
Related
Industryharrisondaily.com

Port operator DP World buys US logistics firm in $1.2B deal

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — One of the world’s largest port operators, DP World, said Thursday it has acquired an American logistics firm in a $1.2 billion deal, the latest investment as …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Energy Industryworld-nuclear-news.org

EDF reaches AGR decommissioning agreement

The UK government and EDF have agreed improved arrangements to safely and efficiently decommission Britain’s seven Advanced Gas Reactor (AGR) nuclear power plants that are scheduled to reach the end of their operational lives this decade. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the deal, which was signed yesterday, will save the UK taxpayer about GBP1 billion (USD1.4 billion), as EDF and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) forge a new partnership.
EconomyPosted by
TIME

Suez Canal, Ever Given Ship Owners Reach Compensation Deal

Egyptian officials and owners of the giant Ever Given vessel that blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year have reached a preliminary deal over compensation, according to the ship’s representatives. “Following extensive discussions with the Suez Canal Authority’s negotiating committee over the past few weeks, an agreement in principle between...
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Preliminary settlement reached on March Suez blockage

The vessel Ever Given lodged in the canal for nearly a week, blocking one of the world’s most important shipping arteries. Protection and indemnity insurance entity UK Club said June 23 that an agreement in principle was reached on settling issues stemming from the March blo... Please sign in to...
IndustryKTVZ

The Ever Given could soon be released by the Suez Canal

A deal to release the Ever Given could soon be reached, freeing the quarter-mile-long container ship and the hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cargo it was carrying when it blocked the Suez Canal three months ago. An Egyptian court seized the ship and its 18,300 containers, after the...
Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Suez ship case adjourned as canal company assesses new offer

(June 21): An Egyptian court adjourned a case over the giant ship that blocked the Suez Canal to allow the waterway’s operator time to assess the latest offer of financial compensation. The court in the city of Ismailia said the next hearing will be on July 4. Suez Canal Authority...
EconomyUS News and World Report

New Compensation Offer Made Over Suez Canal Blockage

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) -The owners of a container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March have made a new offer in a compensation dispute with the canal authority, and a court ruling on the case was postponed for two weeks on Sunday to allow more time for negotiations. The...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

DP World acquires logistics firm Syncreon in $1.2 billion deal

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai state-owned port operator DP World said on Thursday it had acquired U.S.-based global logistics firm Syncreon for an enterprise value of $1.2 billion. Syncreon, which provides warehouse management, transport management, export packing, and fulfilment, has a presence in 19 countries across 91 locations, DP World said, adding that the acquisition would be funded from existing available resources.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Six days in Suez: the inside story of the ship that broke global trade

Absolutely brilliant account of the grounding of the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, from Bloomberg Businessweek, featuring a blow-by-blow retelling of the hours and minutes leading up to the casualty, and the subsequent arrest of the vessel and court hearings. Based on interviews with key protagonists and forensic examination of the court transcripts in Ismailia, it heavily implies that much of the blame for the grounding is likely – unofficially at least – to be laid at the feet of the Suez Canal pilots. “Although no footage of the incident has been made public, the final few seconds would have unfolded with the horrible slowness of a collapsing building — a gigantic object surrendering to invisible forces. According to a person familiar with the VDR audio, Captain Kanthavel reacted as anyone might in the same situation: “Shit!” he screamed.”
Industryspglobal.com

FEATURE: Singapore weak barging spreads dampen time charter market for bunker tankers

Barge fleets will likely be downsized as rising operational expenditures and narrow differential between Singapore-delivered Marine Fuel 0.5%S and ex-wharf basis depresses margins, prompting bunker suppliers who time-chartered these barges to consider a contract lapse upon expiry, with no intention to renew it in the near term. Not registered?. Receive...
Retaildornob.com

Stranded: Retailers Like IKEA Still Have Products on Blocked Suez Ship “Ever Given”

The Ever Given container ship was stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal for an unprecedented six days back in March, causing a disruption in global commerce that affected the whole world. There are currently ongoing legal battles between multiple governments, the crew, and ship owners as authorities struggle to determine who was responsible for the blockage to end all blockages.
Middle Easttalesbuzz.com

Israeli cargo ship hit by unidentified weapon in Indian Ocean

An Israeli cargo ship was struck by an unidentified weapon Saturday in the Indian Ocean, according to reports. The Hyperion Two sustained only minor damage and there were no casualties in the attack, which Israeli defense forces say may have been ordered by Iran, according to a report in the Israeli daily Haaretz.
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

Yamal LNG announces August maintenance

The project in the Russian Arctic will be offline between August 1 and 19. The Novatek-led Yamal LNG plant in the Russian Arctic will close on August 1 and will not resume operations until August 19, so that regular maintenance work can take place, the operating consortium said on July 2.