Ban on unhealthy food adverts ‘headline chasing policies’

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses will be exempt from the ban, which is part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to tackle obesity. Government plans to push ahead with a ban on unhealthy food adverts online and on TV before the 9pm television watershed has been branded “headline chasing policies” by the food and drink sector.

Related
BusinessThe Drum

WACL releases toolkit to help marketers tackle the gender pay gap

Gender pay gap reporting has helped shine a spotlight on British companies that fail to remunerate female staff as well as male workers. To help marketers at UK companies take action – and not just take stock – about the situation, Women in Advertising and Communication Leadership (WACL) has released a gender pay gap toolkit to help analyze gender pay gap data.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: Quarantine exemption for business chiefs condemned as ‘offensive slap in the face’

Senior executives will be allowed to leave self-isolation on arrival in the UK if their work is likely to be of significant economic benefit, the government announced today.The move immediately drew condemnation, with Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner calling it an “offensive slap in the face” for the lowest paid workers, who she said had got the country though the coronavirus crisis.Earlier, Boris Johnson described his “shock” at seeing the “despicable harassment” of Professor Chris Whitty, after England’s chief medical officer was filmed being accosted in a park near Westminster.Met Police said they are aware of the clip and will investigate the incident, while Labour’s Jim McMahon called for Prof Whitty to receive greater security measures from the government. Priti Patel, the home secretary, refused to comment on the suggestion during an interview with Times Radio this morning. Javid warns UK has to learn to live with Covid but 19 July will be start of ‘exciting new journey’AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines can be safely mixed to generate high Covid protection, study showsWimbledon crowd gives standing ovation to Oxford Covid vaccine developer Dame Sarah Gilbert
Food Safetykamcity.com

Supermarkets And Suppliers To Introduce Environmental Scores On Food Products

Several global food manufacturers and leading UK supermarkets have become members of a new non-profit organisation that will issue front-of-pack environmental scores on food products from this September. Foundation Earth is the brainchild of Denis Lynn, the Northern Irish food entrepreneur who died in May following a quadbike accident. M&S,...
Industryfreshfruitportal.com

UK facing food shortages due to lack of labor, experts warn

The UK is facing a summer of food shortages because of a loss of 100,000 truck drivers to Covid-19 and Brexit, industry experts have warned. In a letter to Boris Johnson they have called for an intervention to allow eastern European drivers back into the country on special visas, warning that there is a "crisis" in the supply chain, The Guardian reported.
Food Safetynewfoodmagazine.com

Are the new HFSS bans unfair?

New Food’s Editor questions whether the new bans on HFSS products are unfair following the publication of the restrictions. We’re seeing a peculiar trend for both indulgent and healthy snacks, but in light of the recent UK Government announcements on foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) will healthy treats prevail?
Internetinews.co.uk

Are the old banking guard finally starting to engage with social media?

Financial establishments and social media platforms are not the easiest of bedfellows. But as our smartphones become the place we do everything from sharing selfies to paying our gas bills, the old guard is realising that they need to “connect”. Most recently, the Bank of England teamed up with photo-messaging...
Worldgranthshala.com

U.K. is banning daytime junk food advertisements. Should Canada do the same?

To tackle obesity rates and encourage healthy eating, the UK earlier this week announced a ban on daytime television and internet ads promoting unhealthy food. While Britain’s new rules specifically target the trend of primary school dropouts, some are wondering whether Canadian policymakers should follow their lead by potentially enforcing their own junk food ban. should do.
Food & DrinksValueWalk

UK Bans Obesity-Causing Junk Food Ads

WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 24, 2021) - Following a reversal in thinking by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his near-death bout with COVID-19, the UK will ban advertising for junk foods online and before 9PM on TV from 2023; a move expected to cost broadcasters more than £200m annually in revenue, notes public interest law professor John Banzhaf, "The Man Behind The Ban on Cigarette Commercials" in the US.
U.K.Union Leader

UK to ban daytime junk food adverts on TV and online

LONDON (Reuters) — Britain will ban advertisements promoting unhealthy food from appearing on television during the day and on the internet as part of its drive to tackle obesity and encourage healthy eating. The rules, which will come into force at the end of next year, are designed to change...
ScienceInter Press Service

Weaponizing Science in Global Food Policy

SANTA CRUZ, California, Jun 25 2021 (IPS) - In July, the United Nations will convene “Science Days”, a high-profile event in preparation for the UN Food Systems Summit later this year. Over the course of two days, the world will be treated to a parade of Zoom sessions aimed at “highlighting the centrality of science, technology and innovation for food systems transformation.”
Public HealthBBC

Anti-obesity drive: Junk food TV adverts to be banned before 9pm

The government is to impose a UK-wide pre-9pm ban on TV adverts for food high in sugar, salt and fat. Products affected include chocolate, burgers, soft drinks, cakes, sweets, ice cream, biscuits, sweetened juices, crisps, chips and pizzas. There will also be new rules on online promotion, but firms selling...
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

UK announces it will ban junk food advertising on television before 9pm

The UK government announced on Thursday a ban on junk food advertising on television before 9pm, but some loopholes will allow companies to continue advertising online. According report The Guardian, the ban (which will take effect from 2023) could cost TV broadcasters like ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky more than $ 278 million a year in revenue.
HealthBBC

Boris Johnson on TV ban for some foods to tackle obesity

The costs of the NHS dealing with obesity in the UK are "vast" and it was time to "get a grip on it", the PM has said. The government is to impose a UK-wide ban on TV adverts for food high in sugar, salt and fat before 9pm to help tackle the problem.
EconomyTelegraph

Small businesses to be exempt from ban on junk food advertising

Small businesses will be exempt from a ban on junk food advertising under plans to be revealed by ministers on Thursday. As part of Boris Johnson’s efforts to tackle obesity, the Government will introduce a ban on unhealthy food adverts online and before the 9pm television watershed. Whitehall sources confirmed...
Internetsamfordcrimson.com

Facebook warns junk food ad ban ‘will hurt Britain’s cafes’

Facebook has urged ministers to reverse a ban on junk food advertising over fears it will scupper the social media accounts of thousands of small businesses. The Silicon Valley giant has warned that a total online ban would inflict financial pain on bakeries, coffee shops and restaurants by stopping ads on their social media channels.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

TV adverts for junk food to be BANNED before 9pm and online promotions will be scrapped from 2023 as part of 'nannying' childhood obesity crackdown, No10 confirms

Junk food giants will be banned from advertising online and before 9pm on TV by 2023, the Department of Health and Social Care announced today. Health bosses claimed the controversial move, described as 'nannying' by some Tory MPs and industry bosses, could shave 7billion calories from children's diets each year.