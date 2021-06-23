Ban on unhealthy food adverts ‘headline chasing policies’

Senior executives will be allowed to leave self-isolation on arrival in the UK if their work is likely to be of significant economic benefit, the government announced today.The move immediately drew condemnation, with Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner calling it an “offensive slap in the face” for the lowest paid workers, who she said had got the country though the coronavirus crisis.Earlier, Boris Johnson described his “shock” at seeing the “despicable harassment” of Professor Chris Whitty, after England’s chief medical officer was filmed being accosted in a park near Westminster.Met Police said they are aware of the clip and will investigate the incident, while Labour’s Jim McMahon called for Prof Whitty to receive greater security measures from the government. Priti Patel, the home secretary, refused to comment on the suggestion during an interview with Times Radio this morning. Javid warns UK has to learn to live with Covid but 19 July will be start of ‘exciting new journey’AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines can be safely mixed to generate high Covid protection, study showsWimbledon crowd gives standing ovation to Oxford Covid vaccine developer Dame Sarah Gilbert