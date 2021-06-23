Man Wanted After Carjacking, Domestic Violence Incident
WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Police Department June 22, at approximately 2:09 a.m., received a report of a domestic violence incident that occurred within Wildwood. According to a release, responding officers learned that the victim briefly exited her vehicle at a local business and was confronted by an ex-boyfriend, Fiberto Urena Jr., 22, of Philadelphia, who assaulted her before stealing the victim’s vehicle with the couple’s 3-year-old child inside.www.capemaycountyherald.com