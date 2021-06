A man has admitted killing a university worker and injuring seven others in a series of knife attacks in Birmingham city centre.Zephaniah McLeod entered pleas at Birmingham Crown Court in connection with the spate of stabbings in the early hours of 6 September last year as the city was packed with revellers.The 28-year-old, who appeared in court over a video link from Ashworth Hospital on Monday wearing a white T-shirt and dark blue zip-up top, spoke to confirm his name and that he understood proceedings, before entering pleas.In addition to the charge of manslaughter, McLeod pleaded guilty to four counts...