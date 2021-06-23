Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

U.S. men take the stage on Day 1 of Olympic Gymnastics Trials

By Torrey Hart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials begin Thursday night in St. Louis, with the men’s competition kicking things off on night one. Unlike on the women’s side, where there are clear frontrunners for three of the four athletes likely to be selected to compete in the team event in Tokyo, the men’s side has a lot more uncertainty. The top finisher in the all-around competition automatically qualifies for Tokyo, and provided the runner-up finishes in the top three on three of the six apparatuses, he will automatically qualify as well. The rest of the team will be selected by committee, as will the one additional individual competitor.

