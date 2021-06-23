Blotter: Victoria man arrested on drug, resisting arrest charges
A Victoria man was in jail Wednesday on drug and resisting arrest charges, according to jail records. Joseph Barrett, 29, was arrested by Victoria police Tuesday at 12:11 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, resisting arrest, search or transport and escaping while under arrest or confined, according to jail records.www.victoriaadvocate.com