Victoria, TX

Blotter: Victoria man arrested on drug, resisting arrest charges

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Victoria man was in jail Wednesday on drug and resisting arrest charges, according to jail records. Joseph Barrett, 29, was arrested by Victoria police Tuesday at 12:11 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tampering or fabricating with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, resisting arrest, search or transport and escaping while under arrest or confined, according to jail records.

