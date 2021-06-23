Man Surrenders to Police After Burglary in Avalon

AVALON - At approximately 2:20 a.m. June 21, the Avalon Police Department received a report of a burglary that occurred at a business on the 200 block of 21st Street. According to a release, a male suspect broke into the business, stole money from the cash register and tip jar, and caused an extensive amount of damage within the store. The business provided security footage of the suspect and posted it to their social media page. Sgt. Stephen Bowers and Patrolman Lukas Hill started the initial investigation and had positively identified the suspect.