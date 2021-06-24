South County softball is on to the Class 6 final after beating Washington-Liberty, 7-0
All the offense South County softball needed Wednesday came in the first inning, but the Stallions kept adding on for good measure. Maeson Cerami’s two-run single powered South County to an early three-run lead in the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals against Washington-Liberty, and Coach Gary Dillow bottled the buzz. “We’re not done yet!” the longtime coach boomed down the third base line.www.washingtonpost.com