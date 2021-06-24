South County softball is on to the Class 6 final after beating Washington-Liberty, 7-0

South County faced long odds after giving up a grand slam to Cosby in the bottom of the fifth inning of the Virginia Class 6 softball final Saturday. The Stallions’ odds got longer still in the next frame after freshman catcher Lily Barry caught a foul ball off her face mask and exited the game. The Titans plated another run off a dropped third strike and an error by South County’s substitute catcher to put the game further out of reach. The Titans went on to win, 6-3, in Midlothian in a rematch of a 2019 state final that lasted 17 innings.