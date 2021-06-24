Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

U.Va. reports just two summer COVID-19 cases over one month, following 1,945 cases this spring

UV Cavalier Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students and alumni departed Charlottesville following the end of final exams and Final Exercises for the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020, for many, the challenges faced throughout the course of the spring semester have become a distant memory. Today, most students have had the opportunity to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine through U.Va. Health or their local health districts and cases within the community are at an all-time low — still, reaching this point required navigating a series of record-breaking caseloads, including a high of 229 cases on Feb. 16, fluctuating gathering limits and ever-changing public health guidelines.

www.cavalierdaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
Charlottesville, VA
Coronavirus
City
Danville, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Grounds For The Spring#U Va#University#Greek#Gibbons House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Fayette County, KYWTVQ

Fayette reports just six new COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County’s seven-day moving COVID average remains at levels comparable to a year ago. According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department’s Wednesday report, the county recorded six new cases Tuesday, pushing the total since March 2020 to 35,447. The seven-day moving average remained at 8. The...
Virginia StateWSET

18 cases of COVID-19 Delta variant reported in Central Virginia

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Different variants of COVID-19 are emerging and one of them has been confirmed in Central Virginia. There are 18 cases of the Delta variant in Central Virginia -- nearly half of the state's 41 cases, according to the Virginia Dept. of Health. The Delta variant is very easily spread from person to person.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Public HealthWilliston Daily Herald

SPS announces no mask mandate for upcoming school year

It’s now official: Sidney Public Schools will be completely in-person for the upcoming school year, and masks will no longer be required during most of the school day. In a Facebook live video on Tuesday, June 22, the school board announced the plan for the 2021-2022 school year. Sukut, at...
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

COVID percent positivity remains at 1.5% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 679,829 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, June 27, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 148 from the 679,680 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 208 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.
Illinois StatePosted by
Audacy

Over 80 cases of Covid 19 connected to Summer camp in Central Illinois

Springfield, IL KMOX - A central Illinois youth camp, where vaccinations were not required, is being blamed for Eighty-five teens and one adult staffer contracting Covid 19. Illinois' public health director Doctor Ngozi Ezike says one unvaccinated adult was hospitalized. The camp failed to check vaccination status and didn't require masks at indoor events.
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia sees 88 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 679,917 statewide

As of June 28, Virginia is reporting 679,917 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020. [Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]. As of Monday, a total of 9,015,280 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 4,306,417 people being fully vaccinated, according to...
Albemarle County, VAwina.com

Masks still legal for protection come June 30

Governor Ralph Northam has announced that Virginia’s state of emergency due to COVID-19 will end on June 30, 2021. A state law making it unlawful to wear a mask in public with the intent to conceal one’s identity will go back into full effect on that day. The same law permits the wearing of masks to protect the safety of the wearer and other persons. The Commonwealth’s Attorneys of Albemarle County and Charlottesville have therefore advised our law enforcement partners that it is not a crime to wear masks in public to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 spread and exposure.
Virginia Statecbs19news

Seed event to mark first day of legalized marijuana in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- July 1 will be the first day that cannabis will be legalized in Virginia, in at least some instances. The Virginia Marijuana Justice Organization is hosting the Great Commonwealth Cannabis Seed Share at locations across the state, including Charlottesville, to celebrate. This will be the...
Collegestheedadvocate.org

2022 Best Bachelor’s in Secondary Education Programs

Congratulations! If you represent a college or university that is included in this list, please collect your seal below. Deciding which college to attend can be a daunting task. For many, it will be the most important decision that they make in their lives. To make an informed decision, you have to consider a lot of variables, such as cost of attendance, financial aid, student/teacher ratio, academics, student life, and more. These factors will either positively or negatively impact the quality of education that you receive.
Virginia Statethecentersquare.com

Virginia group to hand out free marijuana seeds

(The Center Square) – An organization that promotes the legalization of marijuana will be handing out free marijuana seeds at a few Virginia locations on the first day the product is legal, July 1. It will be legal to use marijuana and possess up to 1 ounce of the product....
Eureka, ILcourierpapers.com

Northeastern University announces Spring semester 2021 Dean's List

Northeastern University in Boston Massachusetts is pleased to recognize those students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. Congratulations to Elizaveta Fehr of Eureka. She is a Northeastern University student majoring in business administration, and was recently named to the University's dean's list for the Spring semester, which ended in May 2021.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pitt recommending but not requiring COVID-19 vaccine

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh is encouraging students and staff to be vaccinated against covid-19, but the school won’t require vaccination, according to our news partners at TribLive. In a Board of Trustees meeting Friday morning, Chancellor Patrick Gallagher announced the university will not mandate vaccines, also acknowledging having...
Virginia StateNBC12

Black mothers in Virginia have worse health outcomes. Advocates want bias training for doctors, but can it narrow the gap?

Like many health experts, Dora Muhammad was dismayed when national headlines began to highlight growing racial disparities in maternal mortality. Virginia was no exception. Black women in the state are more than twice as likely to die in childbirth than White women, according to the most recently available data from the state Department of Health. But Muhammed, the health equity program manager for the nonprofit Virginia Interfaith Center, was even more concerned about why.
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia’s new biker safety laws go into effect July 1st

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A push to make bicycling safer is underway in Albemarle County, and it could have a ripple effect across the commonwealth. Rachel Hightman is a rising fourth-year at the University of Virginia. Two years ago, she lost her sister in a biking accident. “I myself have...
Norfolk, VAWHSV

University: Allegations against ex prof will be investigated

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The president of Virginia’s Old Dominion University said it will commission an independent inquiry into allegations of sexual assault and other misconduct against a former visiting professor. ODU president John Broderick said in Thursday’s letter to the university community that Virginia’s attorney general will offer guidance...