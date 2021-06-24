U.Va. reports just two summer COVID-19 cases over one month, following 1,945 cases this spring
As students and alumni departed Charlottesville following the end of final exams and Final Exercises for the Class of 2021 and the Class of 2020, for many, the challenges faced throughout the course of the spring semester have become a distant memory. Today, most students have had the opportunity to receive their first and second doses of the vaccine through U.Va. Health or their local health districts and cases within the community are at an all-time low — still, reaching this point required navigating a series of record-breaking caseloads, including a high of 229 cases on Feb. 16, fluctuating gathering limits and ever-changing public health guidelines.www.cavalierdaily.com