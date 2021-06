The shortfall of land in the NHL, as Islanders head coach Barry Trotz likes to put it, is that teams undergo personnel changes every offseason. But islanders are a rare case. The majority of the team has been playing together for years. The current roster has 17 players – 11 of whom have actually played this post season – who were on the team in 2017-18 before Trotz became head coach. Even in 2013–14, eight players from that season’s roster are still with the team and six played major roles in their post-season Stanley Cup semifinals in Josh Bailey, Matt Martin, Brock Nelson, Scott Mayfield, Cal Clutterbuck and Casey. is. Sisika.