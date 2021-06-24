Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, U.Va. communities celebrates Juneteenth with in-person and virtual events

UV Cavalier Daily
 5 days ago

The Charlottesville community celebrated Juneteenth with both in-person outdoor events and virtual talks and music performances Saturday. Juneteenth — the longest running African American holiday — commemorates the end of enslavement in the U.S. and marks the day that federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and free all enslaved people in the state.

