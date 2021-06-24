Cancel
MLB

Boston-Tampa Bay Runs

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

Red sox first. Danny Santana called out on strikes. Alex Verdugo walks. J.D. Martinez flies out to Manuel Margot. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Alex Verdugo scores. Rafael Devers hit by pitch. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Rays 0.

MLBchatsports.com

Tampa Bay Rays hit 3 home runs to beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 in a matchup of AL powerhouses

Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn pitched well, but the Tampa Bay Rays showcased their power to take Round 1 of the series between the top two teams in the American League. The Rays entered with the best record in baseball, a half-game ahead of the Sox. It marked the first Sox game since July 18-20, 2006, in Detroit that the teams were first and second in the majors in winning percentage, according to STATS.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Blue Jay Way

It was a slow day for offense around the league on Saturday, with rain washing out two potentially high-scoring matchups and only five teams breaking five runs on the day. One of those teams was the Toronto Blue Jays, who continue to hit the ball out of the park at an astonishing pace, with Saturday’s deluge of power in their 12-4 win over the Orioles making it difficult to choose just one featured player. The Jays’ offense is so potent—handily the best in the league outside of Houston—that it would likely be the talk of the league this season if their bullpen wasn’t entirely on the IL and their rotation wasn’t 40% comprised of Ross Stripling and Anthony Kay. Anyhow, to the show!
MLBrotoballer.com

Making Sense of Tampa Bay's Pitching Staff

OK, seriously — is there any tougher pitching staff to decipher in fantasy than Tampa Bay's? Between the never-ending merry-go-round that is their closer committee, their frequent use of openers and then the normal issue of back-end rotation guys not being fantasy assets, it can be difficult to stay on top of which pitchers you should be rostering and which you should be ignoring.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Angels: Ryan Yarbrough on the mound

The Rays are looking to complete a seven-game season series sweep of the Angels this afternoon at Tropicana Field, first pitch 1:10. Ryan Yarbrough will be on the mound for the Rays, coming off a brutal outing Tuesday against the Red Sox when he allowed five runs and lasted only two innings.
MLBBoston Globe

The Red Sox’ best leadoff man remains out of Alex Cora’s reach

KANSAS CITY — Through Friday, the Red Sox were third in the majors in runs scored. Remarkably, that has happened despite having the worst on-base percentage at the leadoff spot (.284) in the major leagues. The league average is .338. It makes little sense, and you wonder how long the...
MLBInternational Business Times

MLB News: Red Sox Acquire Puerto Rican Standout To Address Pitching Woes

The Boston Red Sox try to add depth following the Yacksel Rios acquisition. Tanner Houck is nearing an MLB return for the Red Sox. Rios' arrival will likely relegate Michael Chavis back down to the minors. The Boston Red Sox know they have to make some moves to make sure...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Alex Cora on removing Boston Red Sox’s Nick Pivetta with no-hitter in seventh; ‘It was a no-brainer’

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora removed starting pitcher Nick Pivetta with two outs in the seventh inning in a midst of a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday. Cora replaced Pivetta (at 100 pitches) with left-handed reliever Josh Taylor who intentionally walked Manuel Margot, a pinch hitter for left-handed batter Ji-Man Choi. Taylor then retired left-handed hitter Joey Wendle for the final out of the inning, stranding two base runners.
MLB985thesportshub.com

Alex Cora gives injury update on Red Sox’ Christian Arroyo

Red Sox second baseman Christian Arroyo had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Royals, after colliding with Kiké Hernández while trying to field a fly ball. Here’s when the injury occurred, via Red Sox Stats on Twitter:. Arroyo had to be helped off the field at the time....
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Horrific scene involving Jose Abreu

2021 has been a grind for the Chicago White Sox. They are such a good team but injuries have really piled up. They have dealt with it in such a way that has them at the end of June in first place of the AL Central Division. Their resiliency has...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

The exact moment Dustin Pedroia realized it was 'finally over'

He walked through the Fenway Park crowd like he was back in the Red Sox clubhouse. "Hey, if you're going to wear that t-shirt you better start lifting!" "How's my family? My 8-year-old is already going oppo!" "You weren't weren't even born when Daddy was raking." "Hey, take that off....
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Grading Red Sox Offseason Signings… So Far

Hunter Renfroe: A- Usually, the first thing to look at when evaluating a player’s impact is their offensive output. On that end, Renfroe has been quite good for the Red Sox, especially as of late. From May 1- June 25, he has posted a slash line of .298/.353/.518. On top of that, his 134 wRC+ since May 1 ranks third among all American League right fielders. As crazy as it seems, the Red Sox may have found a comparable replacement to Mookie Betts in right field.
NFLPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

White Sox, Diamondbacks making progress in Eduardo Escobar talks

The White Sox and Diamondbacks have been discussing a potential Eduardo Escobar deal for the past week, and it seems as though talks could be accelerating. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who initially reported the talks between the two sides, suggests in his latest notes column that the D-backs are “on the verge” of starting a sell-off that will begin with an Escobar trade. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman tweets Monday morning that the two sides have made “progress” in a trade that would send Escobar from the D-backs to the ChiSox — the organization that originally signed Escobar out of Venezuela back in 2006.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Rafael Devers, Alex Cora React To Slugger’s Blast Off Gerrit Cole

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers on Sunday used one of his best swings of the season for a three home runs against New York Yankees starter Gerrit Cole in a 9-2 victory. Devers’ blast, which measured 451 feet to right field, was the second fastest home run in the team’s history, according to Red Sox Notes. It traveled 100.1 miles per hour, second to Devers’ own home run against Aroldis Chapman in 2017. That one measured 102.8 mph.
MLBMLB

Gsellman, Familia to IL; Alonso's ASG push

NEW YORK -- Until recently, the Mets’ bullpen had remained remarkably healthy, offering the team reliability in the face of significant injury issues in the lineup and rotation. That changed Monday, when the Mets lost both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia to injuries. Gsellman landed on the injured list with...