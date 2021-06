The Texas Rangers host the Oakland Athletics in game three of their series Wednesday night in Texas. The Texas Rangers took game one of the series but the Oakland Athletics took game two last night in dominant fashion 13-6. Mike Foltynewicz gets the ball tonight for the Rangers. He has a 1-7 record and a 5.59 ERA. The Athletics send James Kaprielian to the hill with a 4-1 record and a 2.84 ERA. This game will come down to starting pitching and there’s no reason to trust Foltynewicz against a hot Athletics lineup.