US adds 5 Chinese companies to export restrictions

On June 10, 2021, China’s National People’s Congress passed the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law on an accelerated basis, arguably sending a signal to the ongoing G7 Summit in Cornwall, United Kingdom. The law, which allows Beijing to take retaliatory measures against those taking sanctions, has built out China’s legal arsenal in its efforts to fight back against sanctions by the United States, the European Union (EU), and others. This could put companies all over the world doing business with the US and EU and China in an untenable position: complying with Western sanctions means violating Chinese law, exposing those companies to counter-sanctions by China and other liabilities. This has raised the complexity and risk of doing business globally, especially as sanctions and counter-sanctions are likely to proliferate in the intensifying US-China strategic competition.