Caroline County, VA

21090 File Rd, Caroline, VA 22514

Richmond.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to 21090 File Rd! This solid bungalow is perfect for the first time home buyer, someone looking to down size, or an investment property. Outside features mature oak trees, a large 5 bay pole shed, and multiple garden spots. The exterior features vinyl siding, vinyl replacement windows, a metal roof, and front and rear decks. Upgrades to the electrical, plumbing, and a heat pump have been done over the years as well. Inside you will find a nice living room area with a ceiling fan and a propane wall heater. Both of the bedrooms are nice sized and feature ceiling fans and carpet. There is an additional room that could be sitting room, rec room, or a potential 3rd bedroom. The kitchen is spacious and features vinyl flooring, laminate countertops, and newer sink and faucet. The bathroom features tile flooring and tile surround in the shower. Rounding out the inside is the laundry/utility room with the washer/dryer and built in cabinetry. Come see all that this home has to offer and make it your own!!

richmond.com
