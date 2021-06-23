Cancel
Your view: Expand the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails

Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMLix_0adgF32P00 Expanding the sale of ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails to additional retail outlets that already sell beverage alcohol is a commonsense way to increase consumer convenience and generate millions of dollars for the commonwealth. In fact, allowing spirits-based RTDs to be sold at grocery stores, convenience stores and local bars could result in up to $184 million in tax revenue for Pennsylvania. Currently, spirits-based RTDs must be sold through Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) stores despite having the same or similar alcohol by volume as their beer and wine counterparts. The pandemic has accelerated the growth of these products as adult consumers look to recreate the cocktail experience at home with convenient, canned cocktails. But in Pennsylvania, there is less than one spirits store per 10,000 people – well below the national average of 3.4 outlets per 10,000 people – making it much more difficult for consumers to enjoy spirits-based RTDs. States are taking a closer look at this issue to provide consumers with the same equal access to wine-, malt-/beer- and spirits-based RTD products. Expanding the distribution channels of spirits-based RTDs will benefit adult consumers, local businesses, the state, and suppliers of beer, wine and spirits. We urge the legislature to pass HB 1154 and Governor Wolf to sign it. David Wojnar Distilled Spirits Council of the United States SVP and Head of State Government Relations
