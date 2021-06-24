Sleeves Up NOLA!
NEW ORLEANS, LA — The City of New Orleans is committed to ensuring vaccines are accessible to all residents, especially in communities of color and neighborhoods where access to transportation, health insurance, housing, and jobs is limited.
The New Orleans Health Department and its partners are bringing vaccines to neighborhoods with indicators of high social vulnerability and COVID deaths. To date, community vaccine events have been hosted in Central City, Gert Town, the Seventh Ward, Gentilly, the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans East, and on the West Bank.
Eligibility
- Everybody who is 12 and older (Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for people age 12 to 17 so far)
- ID, health insurance, and social security numbers are not required to get the vaccine
- The vaccine is free
FDA Approved COVID-19 Vaccines
The primary purpose of vaccines is to stimulate your immune system to have better protection against diseases and produce antibodies. Antibodies are vital since they are the ones who fight infections, and both keep you from getting ill and help you recover from being sick.
Vaccines, unlike medications, can prevent you from getting infected and become sick in the first place. The following vaccines have been issued Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA):
- Pfizer
Type: mRNA
Dose: 2 doses 21 days apart
EUA Issued: Dec. 11, 2020
Pfizer is the only vaccine currently approved for people age 12 to 17.
- Moderna
Type: mRNA
Dose: 2 doses 28 days apart
EUA Issued: Dec. 18, 2020
- Johnson & Johnson
Type: Modified Adenovirus
Dose: 1 dose
EUA Issued: Feb. 27, 2021
Volunteer at vaccine sites
You can now be a part of volunteer teams to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccines. You can lend a hand with the medical and non-medical aspects of these efforts. Sign up to volunteer here https://ready.nola.gov/stay-connected/volunteer-(1)/#covid
Homebound Vaccines
Residents with medical or mobility needs who cannot otherwise access a vaccine site can request a homebound vaccine from New Orleans EMS.
Call 3-1-1 or 504-658-2299 to request this service.
