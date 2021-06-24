Smoky Mountain Attraction Has a Mountain Coaster and Live Goats on the Roof

Join your friends and fellow Robson neighbors this holiday season as we begin our memorable holiday getaway in Nashville, The Music Capital of the World. We are staying three nights in the impressive Gaylord Opryland Resort. We will begin touring on Friday, Dec. 3, and spend our time exploring the Grand Ole Opry, Historic RCA studio, the Country Music Hall of Fame, and enjoy a lovely holiday dinner at our resort followed by a holiday show. We will then travel east to Gatlinburg, a lively mountain resort and gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains. Our home for the next two evenings will be at the Margaritaville Resort. We will enjoy Dolly Parton’s Christmas Stampede and Dinner show. We will visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and enjoy a tour and tasting at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery. Then top off the day with another evening treat at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, featuring the Smoky Mountains Christmas Show filled with the true spirit of the holidays. Then we continue our scenic journey to Asheville, N.C. where you will see all the sparkle of Asheville during the holiday season. We will visit the grand Biltmore Estate and tour the sprawling mansion all decorated for the season. You will end your journey with a special farewell dinner sharing all the great memories made over the last seven days. This Brandt Travel Collette tour includes seven nights/eight days, lovely accommodations, expert local guides, and 11 meals. Pricing from $2,899 per person double occupancy; single travelers $3,699. Cancel for any reason insurance available for peace of mind $269 per person. The deposit required to hold your space is $300 per person, plus the cost of insurance.