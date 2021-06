Joe Civitillo looked up at the cliff-like walls that towered about 20 feet above him in some places and shook his head in disbelief. “It’s a precipice,” he said. The dunes next to the Townsend Shoals condominium complex, where Civitillo and his wife, Pat, have their summer vacation home, are collapsing at such an alarming rate that the sand has been sliced away like a knife cutting through a birthday cake.