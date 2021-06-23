Sheriff Addresses the Homeless Crisis in Los Angeles County
Sheriff Villanueva Addresses the Homeless Crisis and Provides Statistics in Los Angeles County. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Lieutenant Geoffrey Deedrick from the Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST), along with business owners from the Venice Beach Boardwalk, held a press conference to address the homeless crisis in Los Angeles County and the direct effect on businesses throughout Los Angeles County and the Venice Beach Boardwalk.lasd.org