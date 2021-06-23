Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros blow out Orioles, 13-0, to complete sweep as Baltimore hits the road riding 1-13 stretch

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — When the Orioles returned from their latest winless road trip, the thought of being home surely provided at least some comfort. They had won five games in their previous homestand, as many as they had won regardless of venue in June. But even Camden Yards could not provide salvation this past week, with a 13-0 loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday night completing a sweep and 1-5 homestand.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Altuve
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Yordan Álvarez
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Zack Greinke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#Arizona Diamondbacks#The Houston Astros#American League Rookie#Statcast#The Toronto Blue Jays#Philadelphia Athletics#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBCamden Chat

Eshelman chased, Jannis hit hard in debut. Orioles fall 13-0

With Thomas Eshelman getting the start, it felt like it could be a special night. Not special for Eshelman, but for a certain player sitting in the Orioles bullpen. Baltimore called up Mickey Jannis yesterday, and the odds felt high that the 33-year-old could finally make his major league debut tonight.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers’ duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

An Orioles team often starved for innings from its John Means-less rotation finally received some Tuesday night. It was not enough to win. Baltimore lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Camden Yards despite right-hander Jorge López providing what could be classified as the best start they’ve gotten from anyone other than Means, the All-Star left-hander who has spent most of this month on the injured list with a shoulder strain.
MLBTitusville Herald

Houston 13, Baltimore 0

A-grounded out for Brantley in the 7th. b-singled for Correa in the 8th. c-grounded out for Mancini in the 8th. LOB_Houston 9, Baltimore 7. 2B_Correa 2 (19), Tucker (17), Mullins (19), Valaika (5). HR_Altuve (17), off Eshelman; Alvarez (11), off Jannis; Toro (2), off Jannis; McCormick (9), off Jannis. RBIs_Correa 2 (43), Tucker (44), Gurriel (51), Altuve 2 (41), Brantley (30), Alvarez (42), Toro 4 (9), McCormick (27). CS_Tucker (1).
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

2021 Series Preview: Houston Astros @ Baltimore Orioles

The Astros head to Baltimore to face one of the worst teams in the sport, a distinction that the Orioles have held for several years now. Already in the midst of yet another lost season, Baltimore is 19.5 games back from the first place Red Sox, which might as well be a million with how poorly the O’s have played.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Juggernaut Rolls Through Baltimore. Takes Orioles 10-2

The Astros continued their June offensive against any AL team that dares oppose them by crushing the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yard. They amassed 10 runs on 13 hits and eight walks. It was their eighth straight win and 17th out of the last 21. The win gave the Astros sole possession of first place in the AL West.
MLBTemple Daily Telegram

Astros power past Orioles, 13-0, for 10th straight win

BALTIMORE — José Altuve silenced the booing fans at Camden Yards with a two-run homer, José Urquidy pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and the Houston Astros stretched their winning streak to 10 games by breezing past the Baltimore Orioles 13-0 on Wednesday night. Yordan Alvarez, Abraham Toro and Chas...
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

It’s Gettin Silly. Astros Take Down O’s 13-0 for Tenth Straight Win

It’s hard to imagine a team that has ever played better than the Astros have been playing in the month of June, 2021. Since May 30th, the Astros have won 19 out of 23 games. They have scored 159 runs, just a tiny fraction below seven runs per game, while allowing 69 runs, exactly three runs per game. That means they have outscored their opponents more than 2-1, with a run differential of 90. They have outscored their opponents by more than three runs per game.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Surging Astros go for sweep of reeling Orioles

The Houston Astros will look to extend their winning streak to 10 games when they try to sweep the host Baltimore Orioles in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday night. Houston led the majors in several offensive categories entering Tuesday's game, but even though the Astros didn't do...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Orioles overcome early injury to starting pitcher to rout Astros, 13-3

Few players are better in any measure right now than Orioles star center fielder Cedric Mullins. None have been better at producing during wins, and Mullins’ four-hit game in Tuesday night’s 13-3 Orioles victory over the Houston Astros (48-32) at Minute Maid Park that clinched a surprising series victory over the American League’s hottest team by its worst was no exception.
POTUSABC13 Houston

Mullins has 4 hits as O's cruise to 13-3 win over Astros

HOUSTON -- - Cedric Mullins homered among his four hits, Austin Hays and Maikel Franco had three RBI each, and the Baltimore Orioles broke open the game late and cruised to a 13-3 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. The game was tied with two outs in the...
MLBexpressnews.com

Orioles finish three-game sweep of listless Astros

Elite teams embrace chaos. Bad umpiring, an unforgiving schedule or some lousy luck should interrupt, but not implode, their intentions. Some of baseball’s best teams can wrestle back control of an inning, game or series starting to go awry. One swing or one well-executed pitch can sway momentum and make most else moot.
Baseballwvgazettemail.com

Atlantic League: Power blown out by Lexington 13-1

The West Virginia Power suffered its fifth loss in a row on Tuesday as the team was blown out by a score of 13-1 on the road against Lexington. The Power falls to 10-16 and remains in last place in the Atlantic League South Division while the Legends (19-7) remain at the top of the division.
MLBFOX Sports

Ray scheduled to start for Toronto against Tampa Bay

LINE: Blue Jays -156, Rays +141; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday. The Blue Jays are 19-19 in home games in 2020. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .328 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .432.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Early rally powers Orioles to sweep of Astros

The Baltimore Orioles scored four first-inning runs and capped a surprising three-game road series sweep of the Houston Astros with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday. Ryan Mountcastle's two-run double sparked the big opening inning as the Orioles completed their first-ever sweep at Minute Maid Park. Baltimore entered the series having lost 22 of its past 23 road games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy