Astros blow out Orioles, 13-0, to complete sweep as Baltimore hits the road riding 1-13 stretch

It’s hard to imagine a team that has ever played better than the Astros have been playing in the month of June, 2021. Since May 30th, the Astros have won 19 out of 23 games. They have scored 159 runs, just a tiny fraction below seven runs per game, while allowing 69 runs, exactly three runs per game. That means they have outscored their opponents more than 2-1, with a run differential of 90. They have outscored their opponents by more than three runs per game.