It's all lies part 2a: Fiscal spending and the money supply myth

If you haven’t read part 1, which covered what QE is and what it is not, you can find it here. In part 2a I am going to dissect how fiscal spending works and the money supply myth. While fiscal spending has gained a lot of attention the past year or so, it is nothing new. Fiscal spending has been occurring long before the Fed started QE for the first time back in December 2008. The US government has always received its money via taxes, revenue, and the issuance of debt. These are the channels through which the government has always been able to pay its liabilities such as social security, medicare, unemployment, military, etc. This is how fiscal spending has always worked and continues to work. It is simply a redistribution– money from one part of the economy is being redistributed to another part of the economy via taxes and government debt. When you pay taxes, you transfer your money to the government who can then use that money to pay someone’s unemployment benefits, for example, or be used to finance the building of a bridge. The same thing happens when you purchase a government bond, you buy a bond from the US Treasury, who gets your cash and then the US government can redistribute it to a different part of the economy, depending on where it is needed. This is how fiscal spending worked prior to QE and has continued to work even after the implementation of QE.