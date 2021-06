Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten divvied up 10 IAC South Small School All-Star nods in recent balloting by league coaches. Leading the way for the Tigers are senior pitcher Kindra Wessels and sophomore catcher Mykenzie Thetga. Wessels hit .583 with an OBP of .632 and an OPS (on-base average plus slugging percentage) of 1.649. She had eight doubles, four homers, three triples, 26 RBI and 32 runs. Wessels struck out just once in 60 at-bats. In the circle, Wessels was 9-4 with 116 strikeouts and 24 walks in 94 innings with an ERA of 2.979 and a 1.255 WHIP.