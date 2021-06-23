Powell makes it clear that there will be no rate hike until 2023

Currencies rally on the Powell testimony to Congress. Good Day… and a Wonderful Wednesday to you! Man do I love the cool-down that we’re experiencing this week here in the Midwest… The days are still very warm, but not HOT! I sat outside to read yesterday for 2 hours, and then came inside, sat in my recliner, and the next thing I knew, I had slept for 3 hours! Reading is like taking a sleeping pill for me… Well, my beloved Cardinals got back on the ball field last night, only to embarrass themselves, losing to the rebuilding Tigers, by a large margin. UGH! I’m going to play manager here, and shake up the lineup… And fire the hitting coach! He’s been here for 3 years, and in that time our offense has gotten worse when you would have thought that the only way to go was up from where they were… But noooooo! One of my all-time fave bands, and songs, greet me this morning, as Chicago plays their song: Beginnings…