Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning single and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5. The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz. Chapman forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk to rookie Sebastian Rivero with two outs in the ninth.

