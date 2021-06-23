Nets star James Harden backs out of commitment to U.S. Olympic team due to hamstring injury

There are many factors to blame for the Brooklyn Nets’ second-round playoff exit, but James Harden should not be one of them. Despite having three of the best players in the league, the Nets fell short on their Finals-or-bust expectations this season. That being said, it shouldn’t be looked at as a complete failure given the tough injury luck the Nets ran into this postseason. Kyrie Irving missed the final three games of the series against the Bucks and James Harden just never looked like himself.