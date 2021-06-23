Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie declines player option, meaning time with Nets is likely over: source

arcamax.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Spencer Dinwiddie declined the player option on the final year of his contract and will hit unrestricted free agency on Aug. 6, according to a league source. The deadline to make a decision on the option, worth $12.3 million, was June 20. The Nets’ free-agent combo guard...

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Kz Okpala
Person
Kemba Walker
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Og Anunoby
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Al Horford
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clippers#Acl#The New York Daily News#The Nba Finals#The Daily News#Home#Lakers#Gm#Celtics#Bucks#Nigerian#Team Nigeria#Monte Morris#The Hoop Analysis Network#The Miami Heat#Mavericks#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, Spencer Dinwiddie, More

As the 2021 NBA postseason unfolds—the Milwaukee Bucks evened up the Eastern Conference Finals on Friday—the offseason also continues. The first big move occurred this past week, as the Boston Celtics traded Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Walker deal wasn't entirely surprising, and it won't be surprising...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Marks Presser, Dinwiddie, Harris, Offseason

The Nets‘ first season with their Big Three is over, and they now enter a period of reflection and planning. As BrooklynNets.com’s Chris Dowd details, GM Sean Marks held his end-of-season press conference on Monday, addressing the team’s Game Seven overtime loss to the Bucks and looking towards the future.
NBABleacher Report

Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Cleared for Basketball Activities After Torn ACL Injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been cleared to return to basketball activities after undergoing surgery for a partially torn right ACL in January. "He looks and feels and moves like the pre-injury Spencer Dinwiddie," said Dr. Riley Williams, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski...
NBAnetsdaily.com

Spencer Dinwiddie cleared for action ... What’s his value now?

Three days after the Nets season ended, Spencer Dinwiddie was cleared for a return to play. Dr. Williams performed the surgery on January 4. He’s also the Nets medical director. Dinwiddie, who went down in the Nets third game, had posted near daily updates on his rehab until recently, boasting...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Insider Offers Update On Nets Guard Spencer Dinwiddie

Three games into the 2020-21 season, the Brooklyn Nets took a major hit to their roster when Spencer Dinwiddie was diagnosed with a partially torn ACL. Less than six months later, he’s reached a major milestone in his recovery. According to The Athletic and Stadium NBA insider Shams Charania, Dinwiddie...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Prefers To Play At Home In L.A.

This offseason should be an interesting one for the Los Angeles Lakers as they clearly have a number of holes to fix on their roster after a first-round postseason exit. Unfortunately though, the Lakers have a limited number of resources to make those improvements considering they have at least 10 of their own free agents to potentially re-sign and are already over the salary cap.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

Ranking top landing spots for Spencer Dinwiddie in NBA free agency

Entering the 2020-21 NBA season, the Brooklyn Nets were projected to be one of the “teams to beat” not just because of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, but because of Spencer Dinwiddie as well! With both Irving and Durant sidelined last season, Dinwiddie was the star of the Nets and he led them to the NBA Playoffs, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and shooting 41.5% from the floor.
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat among teams with interest in Spencer Dinwiddie

The Miami Heat are reportedly joining the growing list of teams that may pursue guard Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency this offseason. With Goran Dragic set to potentially hit free agency this offseason, Miami’s backcourt will likely need some reinforcements. If Dragic leaves, his presence will certainly be missed, as...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie to Lakers, Clippers in free agency?

The free-agent rumors season is upon us, and one of the most targeted free agents will be Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Despite Dinwiddie suiting up for just three games with Brooklyn this past season, he has been cleared for basketball activities, and a ton of teams will be kicking the tires for his services.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Spencer Dinwiddie interested in going home to Los Angeles as a free agent, per report

Spencer Dinwiddie declined the player option on his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and while free agency is still more than a month away, a return to his former team appears unlikely. The Nets already have two star guards in Kyrie Irving and James Harden, and they are set to field one of the most expensive rosters in basketball even before possibly re-signing some of their own free agents. So if a return to Brooklyn isn't in the cards, where could the veteran free agent land?
NBAInsideHoops

Should the Heat pursue Spencer Dinwiddie in free agency?

Here’s the Sun Sentinel answering one of their reader’s questions, on if Nets free agent guard Spencer Dinwiddie would be a good addition to the Miami Heat:. I believe he would be an excellent fit . . . if fully healthy. Among the reasons Spencer Dinwiddie might fall to the Heat’s price point in free agency would be the fact that he is coming back from a partially torn ACL. Still, he is confident enough to the point that he elected to bypass his $12.3 million player option from the Nets. For the Heat, the question becomes whether they can afford another risk on a player with such a recent injury, after coming up short in their move with Victor Oladipo. At least with Oladipo, the Heat have the direct medical reports. When signing an outside player, it’s even riskier. But yes, Spencer can play on the ball and off the ball, which helps in the Heat’s system with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. And at 6-5, there is decent size, as well. But if Dinwiddie, then no Kyle Lowry. So it also could come down to how that sits with Butler, or if Kyle will opt to sign elsewhere. Basically, Spencer could be one of many moving parts for the Heat this offseason, including potentially in a sign-and-trade.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Clippers could be threat to retaining Spencer Dinwiddie

The Brooklyn Nets have some big decisions to make in the offseason, chief among them the status of guard Spencer Dinwiddie. While he could in theory be an ideal Sixth Man for this team, he opted out of his player option, meaning that he is intent on testing the free agent market in order to prove himself.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie’s bold IG post hints at future

The Brooklyn Nets have some big decisions to deal with in the offseason after they fell short of the NBA Finals. Just like every team in the league, they have free-agent decisions to make. The most notable is on guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who missed nearly the entire season with an injury but has recently been cleared for on-court activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy