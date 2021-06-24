Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Eastern Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brown; Eastern Cherry SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL CHERRY AND SOUTHWESTERN BROWN COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT At 1033 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles southeast of Valentine National Wildlife Refuge, or 29 miles west of Ainsworth, moving east at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Moon Lake and Long Lake State Wildlife Management Area. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central Nebraska.