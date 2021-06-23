Roccat Syn Pro Air Review – Audio Beast

Marvo may not be a brand many of you have heard of, but they’re quickly becoming one of my favourite brands. They’re not out to tackle the likes of Corsair or ASUS, at least not yet. However, they started at the bottom of the market, providing some of the most competitive affordable peripherals we’ve ever seen. Such as the range of Scorpion products I reviewed a year ago, their value is still virtually impossible to beat. Check out some of my other Marvo reviews here to see what I mean. However, they’ve been pushing into more “expensive” models, such as the new G945 gaming mouse, which is roughly £30 at most retailers right now. Still affordable, but also still a lot more expensive than their previous models.