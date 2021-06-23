Cancel
Roccat Syn Pro Air Review – Audio Beast

Unveiled back in May, the Roccat Syn Pro Air has finally been released to the PC gaming community. A major milestone for Roccat, as this release serves to be their flagship headset, promising to deliver sounds like no other headset before it. With Turtle Beach now owning them, there is much to be excited about with the Roccat Syn Pro Air, as it takes everything you love about Roccat, and mixes it up with some of the latest and best technology offered by Turtle Beach. The results? A strikingly, beautiful headset with incredibly, rich and immersive sounds. Audiophiles prepare to be blown away.

