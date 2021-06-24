Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: Deadly shooting in Moncrief area, gunman on the run

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SQ83K_0adgBjgi00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is on the run after he shot and killed a man outside a residence on W31st Street in Moncrief Wednesday evening, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers were alerted to the shooting before the 911 call even came in. They said the shot spotter went off at 9:22 p.m. and the 911 call came in at 9:24 p.m.

When officers arrived, they tried to provide medical care to the victim but he ultimately died on the scene.

JSO said they are unsure which direction the gunman ran after the incident, however, they do have a good idea of who the suspect is but are not releasing his name at this time. They said the suspect and victim knew each other.

If anyone has any information on this incident, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477 (TIPS).

©2021 Cox Media Group

Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
16
Followers
51K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Jso#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

JSO: Shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on Cassat Avenue and Park Street on the city’s Westside. Action News Jax has a crew headed to the scene to learn more. JSO is expected to give a briefing on the investigation at 8:15 p.m. This is...