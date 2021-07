Although initially announced over two years ago, Bethesda has always been pretty clear that The Elder Scrolls 6 is going to represent a pretty colossal task for the developer. Not, incidentally, that we would expect anything less from this franchise which has always impressed the gaming community with its massively huge and detailed worlds (and, of course, not to mention the bugs). – Following a report via DSOGaming, however, Todd Howard has (once again) felt compelled to politely remind the fans that while they appreciate people being excited for this upcoming release, in terms of it actually hitting shelves, we’re still looking at several years before that happens!