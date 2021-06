The way that pets are seen in the eye of the law is changing in the United States when it comes to divorce. According to the Associated Press (AP), new ways of working out the custody of one’s dog, cat, or parrot have sprung up with special mediators and “petnups” to avoid courtroom disputes. States such as California, Illinois, and Alaska have enacted laws that give judges leeway to consider the best interests of pets, much like they do for children when it comes to divorce.