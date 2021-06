Are you a gamer and want to know about Apex Legends Gameplay? Then you are absolutely at the right place to know all about the gaming in detail. If you are a Fortnite player then you know very well about this gameplay and it is the newest player on the stage of battle royale. It has been an old school game preferred by gamers of all stature. It has come into existence more after one of the most popular Youtuber Ninja won the first official tournament which broke all the records of most views on the platform Twitch. Respawn Entertainment has been the developer of this game and they brought to highlight the fact that the game actually made a gain of 25 million players in the first week and about 50 million in the first month.