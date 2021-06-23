Cancel
Wilkes-barre, PA

Local roundup: Mountain Post picks up win over Wilkes-Barre in Legion baseball

By Times Leader
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOgph_0adgBSdF00 Jakson Amend doubled and drove in three runs while Collin Williams knocked in two more for Mountain Post on Wednesday in a 6-2 win over Wilkes-Barre in a Senior Legion game. Host Mountain Post jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first before Wilkes-Barre answered with two in the second. Mountain Post put the game away with three more runs in the fifth. Max Albee struck out seven in five innings for the win and Mike Geroski didn’t allow a hit in the final two frames while striking out three. Mountain Post’s Chico Mendoza led all batters with two hits. Wilkes-Barre got doubles from Chris Maciejczyk (two RBIs), Joey Polanowski and Zach Murphy. MU names top athletes Tessa Zamolyi and Sean Boylan were named Misericordia’s athletes of the year on Wednesdasy. Zamolyi became Misericordia’s first All-America thrower for the track and field team with a fifth-place finish in the javelin at the NCAA Championships, setting a school record. She was the MAC champion in the javelin and finished fourth at the All-Atlantic Regional meet. In addition, she won four of five regular season meets while finishing second once. Boylan, a senior shortstop, helped lead the baseball team to its 10th consecutive MAC Freedom championship while leading the team in every major offensive category. He topped the team in batting (.444), hits (59), runs (46), total bases (93), homers (7), slugging % (.699), on-base % (.524) and set a school record with 55 RBI. He was named first-team All-MAC Freedom, first-team d3baseball.com All-Region and third-team d3baseball.com All-American. SENIOR LEGION Mountain Post 6, Wilkes-Barre 2 Wilkes-Barre`AB`R`H`BI Cook lf`3`0`1`0 Murphy 2b`3`0`1`0 Martin ss`3`0`0`0 Bynon rf`3`0`0`0 Polanowski cf`3`1`1`0 Bush 1b`3`0`0`0 MMaciejczyk 3b`3`1`0`0 CMaciejczyk c`3`0`1`2 Kugler p`0`0`0`0 Hoedl dh`3`0`1`0 Totals`27`2`5`2 Mountain Post`AB`R`H`BI Schwartz lf`2`2`1`0 Mendoza 1b`4`1`2`0 Amend c`4`1`1`3 Albee p`0`0`0`0 Geroski dh-p`3`1`0`0 Litchkofsky ss`2`1`0`0 Williams rf`3`0`1`2 Kolalr rf`0`0`0`0 MDean 3b`3`0`0`0 Bukowski 2b`1`0`0`0 Kelly ph`1`0`0`0 TDean lf`2`0`0`0 Shaw 1b`1`0`1`0 Totals`26`6`6`5 Wilkes-Barre`020`000`0 — 2 Mountain Post`300`030`x — 6 2B — C.Maciejczyk, Polanowski, Murphy, Amend Wilkes-Barre`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Albee, W`5.0`5`2`0`0`7 Geroski`2.0`0`0`0`0`3 Mountain Post`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO Kugler, L`6.0`6`6`6`4`3
