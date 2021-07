The Maguu Kenki is a new boss in Genshin Impact that previews the much anticipated Inazuma. It even has its own event tab for 1.6 with a set of challenges to complete. Maguu Kenki has a ton of attacks, so determining how to complete the challenges can be tough if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Even if you don’t need to complete challenges, it’s still good to know so you can make farming materials for Kazuha easier. Here’s how to complete each of the Maguu Kenki challenges, with detailed descriptions of its attack patterns.