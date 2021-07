Update 1.03 has arrived for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 1.003.000. On Steam, this patch brings the game to version 1.16. Dark Alliance launched late last month, and the game had quite a few issues when it came to multiplayer connectivity and other bugs. The developer has been pushing out patches regularly since launch, however, and this update is the biggest one yet. It mainly focuses on fixing multiplayer latency, but there are a handful of other fixes as well. Here’s everything new with Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance update 1.03.