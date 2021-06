An 11-year-old is suing West Virginia after she was banned from joining a school sports team because of an anti-transgender law.Becky Pepper-Jackson argued in court on 26 May that she was banned from joining a girls’ cross country team because of H.B. 3293. The bill was “proudly” signed into law by West Virginia governor Jim Justice in April, amid anger from colleges and LGBT+ rights campaigners for banning transgender girls from taking part in girls sports. Following its introduction, Bridgeport Middle School told Becky on 18 May that taking part in girls cross country would also be “confusing” for coaches....