Theresa Balboa’s roommate now charged in Samuel Olson death case

KTRK in Houston is reporting that another person has been charged in connection with the body of the child that was recently found in a Jasper motel room. The story says 27 year old Benjamin D. Rivera, who is the roommate of Theresa Balboa, has now been charged, in connection with the death of young Samuel Olson. The body of the 5-year-old child was found in a room at the Best Western Motel on Highway 190, where Balboa was staying on June 1st.