News From LV-426: Aliens - Fireteam Elite To Release Late Summer
While fans of the Alien saga continue to wonder if there will ever be another movie, we've been given some good news over the last few months. A television show is in active production and Aliens is getting a new direct sequel from Marvel Comics. Also, it looks like the franchised universe will continue on in video game form. The latest news says that the upcoming Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be releasing to a multitude of gaming platforms later this summer. The co-op wave based shooter is being readied for release by Cold Iron Studios this August 24th.www.spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com