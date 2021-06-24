News From LV-426: Aliens - Fireteam Elite To Release Late Summer

Thank You, Perp Games, For Your Dedication to the Cause. We’ve been covering a lot of updates on the upcoming survival horror game Chernobylite of late–namely, the upcoming developers Reddit AMA and the game’s final pre-launch patch–and now we’re happy to be reporting on one more cool announcement in the lead-up to the game’s release. Today, we’re here to share the news that Chernobylite will be getting a physical release on PS4 courtesy of Perp Games. Congratulations to publisher All in! Games for working out an agreement with Perp Games. Fans who crave physical editions can now look forward to having a shiny steelcase to display proudly on their shelf.